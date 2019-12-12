Motorist killed in Chesterfield Drive attack, PNP Patriots in mourning

The police are probing the shooting death of a man along Chesterfield Drive in St Andrew last night.

It is reported that 44-year-old information technology professional Kevin Brown was driving along the road when he was stopped by hoodlums, pulled from his vehicle and shot and killed.

The police report that about 8:40 p.m residents heard explosions and alerted them.

The police say on their arrival, Brown, who was a Justice of the Peace and a member of the People’s National Party Patriots, was seen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Reacting to the news, Patriots President, Omar Newell, says the organisation has lost a friend and a promising young Jamaican.

“Kevin was instrumental in the formation of the Patriots...we are losing too many of our bright young minds to crime and violence. This is our second tragic loss this year,” said Newell in a statement.

He noted that Patriots member Sasha Fairclough, an attorney-at-law, was murdered while travelling in a motor car in Ocho Rios, St Ann on September 13, 2019.

While expressing deep regret at Brown’s murder, Newell called for the Government to take strong decisive action to quell the country’s crime monster.

“The organisation has taken note that both members were murdered in areas outside of states of emergencies. These areas do not seem to be covered by the government’s apparent policy for crime prevention. A comprehensive approach is needed that takes into consideration every Jamaican and every community in Jamaica,” Newell said.

