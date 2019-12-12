Police commissioner visits relatives of Dover attack victims

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson today met with relatives of the victims of Tuesday night's deadly shooting in Dover district, Kitson Town, St Catherine.

Anderson and other officials from the constabulary force visited the area.

Nine persons were shot, four fatally, at the end of a rampage by gunmen at two separate locations in the community square.

It later emerged that the attack was gang-related.

The shooting, which occurred about 10 p.m. while residents enjoyed the ritual of dominoes and board games, has cast an atmosphere of gloom over the community of peasant farmers and small-scale shop operators.

