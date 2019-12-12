Section of Constant Spring Road to be closed for roadworks this weekend

The southbound carriageway along the section of Constant Spring Road between West King’s House and the Sandy Gully Bridge will be closed over the weekend by the National Works Agency (NWA)

The closure, from 9:00 p.m. on Friday, to 5:00 a.m. on Monday for road reconstruction works, will result in traffic changes between Dunrobin Avenue and West Kings House Road.

NWA Communication and Customer Services Stephen Shaw explains that traffic travelling from the direction of Manor Park towards Half-Way-Tree will be diverted onto a single lane of the northbound carriageway after crossing the traffic lights at Dunrobin Avenue.

These motorists, he explains, will be able to either turn left onto West Kings House Road or re-enter the southbound driving lanes and continue towards Half-Way-Tree at the West Kings House Road intersection.

He says it is highly likely that the traffic restrictions will result in a build-up of traffic along sections of the roadway and as such the travelling public should be prepared for delays.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area, where possible.

Construction activities are also scheduled for the weekend at other locations along the project area.

A 350-metre section of the roadway between the new Grovesnor Terrace Bridge in Manor Park and Norbrook Drive will be milled and paved overnight Saturday, December 14 into Sunday, December 15.

While the activities will be confined to the driving lanes heading towards Stony Hill, traffic flow will be disrupted intermittently.

The NWA is urging motorists to factor in the activities in their travel plans, use alternative routes and obey posted warning signs and the instructions of flag persons and the police.

