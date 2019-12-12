Teen mom, infant reported missing

The police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate 16-year-old Tasheika Clarke, otherwise called ‘Tash’ and seven-week-old Kymani West, both of Golding Avenue, Kingston 7 who have been missing since Monday.

The police say Tasheika is of brown complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

The Papine Police report that Tasheika and Kymani were last seen about 3:15 p.m. on Trafalgar Road in Kingston 10.

At the time, Tasheika was wearing a white blouse, blue skirt, a pair of black shoes.

All efforts to locate Tasheika and Kymani have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tasheika Clarke or Kymani West is being asked to contact the Papine Police at 876-927-2047, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.