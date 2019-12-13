Early encashment of NIS pension vouchers

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is advising of early NIS voucher encashment.

The Ministry says pension vouchers with payable dates Monday, December 23 to Thursday, December 26 may be encashed at post offices beginning from Monday, December 16.

It notes that the National Commercial Bank will only encash vouchers on the payable date or after.

For further information, pensioners may contact their NIS office located in your parish.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.