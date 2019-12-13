Jamaica Photography Society helps members to grow

The Jamaica Photography Society is committed to its objective of harnessing, encouraging, motivating, and mobilising individuals with an interest in the art of photography. Camaraderie, dedication, and love are practised, using this art form at their nucleus.

“It is a good thing to encourage younger persons with an interest in photography to move forward,” said Donnette Ingrid Zacca, who is the founder and chair of the society.

“Photography, photographers, and videographers are in demand. The society encourages members with an interest to be the very best that they can be in whatever field they practise. Creativity and exceptional behaviour are important,” Zacca said.

“We invite photographers of all disciplines to present and talk about their experiences in the field. We encourage participation on duties and we recommend the sharing of jobs that are big enough that everyone who wants to work can work,” she added.

a partnership

The Jamaica Photography Society has been able to collaborate with photography printing services including Paper Boy, Conrad Nicely, Dane Hucey, and Kodak Express. Through this collaboration, members are given discount on their jobs.

“All our paid-up members stand to benefit at all times. In short, we are beginning to achieve some of our objectives,” Zacca said.

Also reflecting the organisation staying true to its objective of helping members to grow, Renardo Raymond, a relatively new member, received the surprise of his life. He got a camera, a dream he had long had, and he was happy. Unfortunately, nothing about the camera worked, and his disappointment kept him away for a few meetings.

Marie Baillie, a senior member of the society, observed his interest and his sudden absences. Luckily for him, after enquires spearheaded by Zacca, someone made a donation of a Nikon DSLR.

“We are happy to have spearheaded a positive move for someone deserving to make a start at something he loves,” Zacca said.

“Supporting each other must be encouraged. There are many talented persons who cannot make a start in life for a number of reasons. As a trained teacher, it is not hard to observe persons with a willingness and [who are] eager to take a chance,” she said.