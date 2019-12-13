Jamaica Producers celebrates 90 years in style

Set against the picturesque backdrop of the JP Farms in Agualta Vale, St Mary, the Jamaica Producers (JP) Group recently celebrated the good people and strong partnerships which made their 90-year trek possible.

The mood was set by DJ ‘Captain’ Collin Hines, accompanied by treats of JP hats, fans and coconuts. The excellent fare of local and international favourites, was curated by Chef Jacqui Tyson, with great touches of JP Tropical Group’s fresh, frozen and baked lines.

After a quick but rich programme, hosted by MC Terri-Karelle Reid, the legendary Freddie McGregor sailed his Big Ship talent to the heart of St Mary, to the delight of attendees.

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Audley Shaw, representing Prime Minister Andrew Holness, toasted this significant milestone, JP’s contribution to Jamaica and their continued success.

Here are the highlights.