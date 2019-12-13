Fri | Dec 13, 2019

Jamaica Producers celebrates 90 years in style

Published:Friday | December 13, 2019 | 12:15 AM
Previous Pause Next
Contributed
From left: Dr Norman Dunn, member of parliament for South East St Mary; US Ambassador to Jamaica, Donald R. Tapia; Jeffrey Hall, CEO of Jamaica Producers Group; and David Martin, managing director of JP Tropical Group.
Contributed
From left: Alan Buckland, group finance director of Jamaica Producers (JP) Group; Benjamin Valdez, general manager, JP Snacks; Camille Lawson, finance business partner at Tortuga; Jermaine Robinson, Tortuga regional commercial manager; and Marcus Simmonds, Tortuga managing director.
Contributed
Simone Pearson (centre), Jamaica Producers Group corporate secretary/group general counsel, welcomes His Excellency Juan José Gonzáles Mijares (left), ambassador of Mexico to Jamaica, and Félix Ramón Garcia Tavares, ambassador-designate from the Dominican Republic.
Contributed
Cheers to 90 years! Jeffrey Hall (second right), CEO of Jamaica Producers Group (JP), leads the official toast for JP’s 90th anniversary celebration. Sharing in the moment are (from left) Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Audley Shaw, representing prime minister, Andrew Holness; Charles Johnston, chairman of JP Group; and Dr the honourable Marshal Hall, director of JP Group.
Contributed
From left: Directors of Jamaica Producers Group Kathleen Moss, Dr the Honourable Marshal Hall, and Dahlia Kelly.
Contributed
Farm Chic: Tara Goulbourne, group marketing and business development, manager at JP Tropical Group.
Contributed
Elizabeth Phillips, director of Sydney A. Philips Scholarship Trust Fund enjoys a cup of cream of pumpkin soup
Contributed
From left: Abril Gordienko, former lawyer of Jamaica Producers Group (JP) in Costa Rica; Lisa Johnston, and Jamaica Public Service Chairman, Seiji Kawamura.
Contributed
Freddie McGregor took the audience on a musical straight down memory lane at the Jamaica Producers Group 90th Anniversary Celebration.
Contributed
Charles Johnston (right), chairman of Jamaica Producers Group greets Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Michael Henry (left) and his wife, Dawn.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10

Set against the picturesque backdrop of the JP Farms in Agualta Vale, St Mary, the Jamaica Producers (JP) Group recently celebrated the good people and strong partnerships which made their 90-year trek possible.

The mood was set by DJ ‘Captain’ Collin Hines, accompanied by treats of JP hats, fans and coconuts. The excellent fare of local and international favourites, was curated by Chef Jacqui Tyson, with great touches of JP Tropical Group’s fresh, frozen and baked lines.

After a quick but rich programme, hosted by MC Terri-Karelle Reid, the legendary Freddie McGregor sailed his Big Ship talent to the heart of St Mary, to the delight of attendees.

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Audley Shaw, representing Prime Minister Andrew Holness, toasted this significant milestone, JP’s contribution to Jamaica and their continued success.

Here are the highlights.