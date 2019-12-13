Man charged in relation to fatal Kingston shooting

Twenty-six-year-old Lamour Campbell, otherwise called ‘Zuttu’, a carpenter of Wild Street, Kingston 16, has been charged in relation to a fatal shooting.

Campbell was charged by the police on Wednesday with murder, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Campbell is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, December 19.

The police report that on September 7 Kevin Llewellyn was walking along Little Telephone Street in Kingston when he was approached by Campbell and other men armed with handguns.

It is alleged that they opened fire at him, shooting Llewellyn in his upper body.

The men then escaped on foot in the area.

Llewellyn was assisted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.