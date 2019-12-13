Murals to be rolled out downtown

Culture Minister Olivia Grange says that her ministry will join forces with the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) to undertake a series of beautification projects in downtown Kingston before Christmas.

The murals, Grange told councillors at the KSAMC meeting on Tuesday, will start at Temple Lane and extend as far as Flag Circle on the waterfront.

Grange explained that some of the activities would stretch into 2020, but the aim is to help revive the downtown she once knew.

“This is a multidimensional mural project called Paint Up Your Creative Space. We aim to create satellite enterprises locally and beautify and rejuvenate the capital city,” she said.

“By utilising fences, buildings, and public spaces in and around downtown. A wall has been identified along Temple Lane and is earmarked for painting, which we expect to commence shortly. We already have the design concept and will commission a mural in a matter of days, hopefully, in time for the season,” Grange added.

The mural will be completed by February 2020, which is Reggae Month.

The minister said that her ministry was in dialogue with the Mexican Embassy in Kingston to fly in an internationally renowned muralist to share techniques with students at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts.

She said that she was optimistic that a Jamaican artist would be afforded a similar opportunity to paint a mural in Mexico.

Mayor of Kingston Delroy Williams, alongside a team from the ministry, has identified two walls in the vicinity of Coronation Market for murals, which will begin in the next six months.

Flag Circle

In another phase, sections of Flag Circle are being considered for inclusion by various embassies.

“The aim is to invite them to commission pieces of art along the perimeter wall to represent our friendship and cooperation. The KSAMC and my ministry will conduct the necessary work to get sections rendered and primed for painting. Corporate sponsors will be asked to partner with us on the new downtown Kingston,” said Grange.

All murals in downtown will be showcased on a special app, which will provide information on the artwork’s location, artist’s name, and the inspiration that gave birth to each mural.

jason.cross@gleanerjm.com