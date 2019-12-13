Pepsi Jamaica celebrate 20 years

This year marked the 20th anniversary of Pepsi-Cola Jamaica and to commemorate the milestone, the beverage company recently hosted a James Bond 007-themed soirée at the AC Marriott Hotel, Kingston. The elegant affair was not only an anniversary celebration, but also a long service award ceremony, recognising employees who have been with the Pepsi team for five and 20 years.

In keeping with the James Bond theme, the glamorous guests were decked out in their formal wear, including three-piece suits, bow ties, floor-length gowns with high slits and high heels. The evening opened with a James Bond-inspired dance number by L’Acadco dance company that got guests excited for the rest of the evening’s festivities.

In his opening remarks, General Manager, Alejandro Sacasa said, “This would not have been possible without the hard work and commitment each of you has put into this company. Your dedication to meeting company targets has allowed us to build communities and provide platforms that empower and grow small businesses and [the] entrepreneurial spirit. This is the finest definition of being a proud Jamaican.”

The accomplished workers, who are among the reasons why Pepsi have reached this milestone, were recognised for their dedication. Eight awardees were recognised for their five years of service and 45 awardees for their 20 years of service.

Quality Control vendor Noel ‘Mr Pepsi’ Brown, a 20-year team member, remarked, “I am proud to be a part of Pepsi and to help achieve their vision. I really feel valued and respected by my co-workers and bosses. Happy birthday, Pepsi!”

Guests were further entertained by the L’Acadco dance company with a dance montage that represented “Pepsi over the years”, a delicious dinner, prizes including a weekend for two at Iberostar Hotel and 50” televisions. To close the evening, DJ Kurt Riley had guests dancing the night away.

Here are some highlights of the glitzy evening.