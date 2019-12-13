St Thomas man charged following robbery

Investigators from the St Thomas Police Division have arrested and charged a man for breaking in to a house and robbing the occupants at gunpoint.

Twenty-five-year-old Otis Barnes, unemployed of White Horses district and Botany Bay district in the parish, is charged with burglary, robbery with aggravation, assault at common law and illegal possession of firearm.

The Morant Bay Police that about 8:50 p.m on November 15, Barnes allegedly broke into a house, held the occupants at gunpoint and stole a quantity of items.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.

He is scheduled to appear before the court later this month.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.