Suspect charged for killing 91-year-old St Ann man

One man has been charged for the Thursday, December 5 killing of 91-year-old Zaneal Hanson of Battersea in Cave Valley, St Ann who was found with chop wounds at his home.

Charged with murder is 25-year-old Andrae Campbell otherwise called ‘Speedy’, a farmer of the Battersea community.

The police reported that about 9:30 a.m., relatives found Hanson with chop wounds and summoned them.

On their arrival, the scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue.

Following investigations, Campbell was arrested.

He was charged after a question and answer session was conducted.

A court date is to be set for Campbell.

