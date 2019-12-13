Two charged over stabbing at St Thomas gas station

Two men have been charged by the police in relation to a stabbing incident at a gas station in Seaforth, St Thomas.

Twenty-year-old Ronnell Porter, otherwise called ‘Poo’ and 22-year-old Taffary Wheeler, both of School Lane, Seaforth in the parish, were charged on Wednesday with wounding with intent.

A court date is to be set.

The Morant Bay Police report that on Monday, December 2 about 5:00 p.m, Porter and Wheeler along with two other suspects attacked a 19-year-old man at a gas station.

The police further say that, during the attack, Porter and Wheeler held the man while the other two suspects stabbed him in the upper body with a knife.

The injured man was assisted to hospital where he was admitted in serious but stable condition.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.