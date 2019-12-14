CARDI: Climate change affects more than the environment

Executive Director of the Caribbean Research and Development Institute (CARDI) Barton Clarke has called attention to the issue of climate change as more than just an environmental concern, pointing to the multiplier effects on other areas.

In his annual CARDI Day message on December 5, Clarke acknowledged that while the institute had invested in a various areas of development, climate change remained an area of particular concern.

“In 2019, the institute conducted/initiated research in a range of exciting areas, including climate resilience, agro-energy, medical cannabis, industrialisation of Cascarilla and development of the regional coconut industry, among as other areas. Over the last year, we in the region saw that climate change is not just an environmental issue. It is real threat, with devastating consequences on agriculture, food security, health, livelihoods and economic development.”

Clarke said CARDI has at the forefront of building a resilient agriculture sector, noting that the organisation is proud of its accomplishments in this area.

He said CARDI Day platform also provides an opportunity for the institute to recognise its existing research collaborators and partners, without whom much of our work will not be possible.

“In this regard, we want to especially thank the ministries of agriculture in each member state. As a valued partner, you have worked hand in hand with us on priority setting exercises and the implementation of targeted research and development activities. To all farmers – thank you. Your participation in demonstrating, testing and validating new products and technologies – the results of our research activities is much appreciated. Another important objective of the CARDI Day is it puts into focus the importance of agriculture and agricultural research to economic development and improved livelihoods. This is critical as we continue to operate in a time when the value of agriculture, and of agriculture research, in particular is understated.”