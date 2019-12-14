Fishermen charged for 900 pounds of ganja, gun found on boat

Two fishermen are facing several criminal charges after their boat was allegedly intercepted at sea with over 900 pounds of ganja and an illegal gun.

They are Luke Blackwood, 32, of Crawford district, in St Elizabeth and David Williams, 48, of Whitehouse, in Westmoreland.

The Narcotics Police say both men have been charged with possession of, dealing in and taking steps to export ganja, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, conspiracy and use of a conveyance.

According to the police, the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Coast Guard intercepted a vessel off the coast of Negril, Westmoreland, on December 5.

Its reported that the ganja, which has a street value of $3.6 million, was found during a search of the vessel.

The police say a revolver and 54 assorted rounds of ammunition were also found on the vessel.

The items were seized and the two men who were on board the vessel taken into custody and handed over to the police.

The Narcotics Police say Blackwood and Williams were charged following an investigation and are to appear before the Westmoreland Parish Court next Thursday.

