Grateful Miss World Toni-Ann Singh ready to get to work as congrats pour in

Miss World 2019, Jamaica's Toni-Ann Singh says she is ready to get to work.

To win the crown, the queen placed on show a charming countenance and a powerful rendition of Whitney Houston's I have Nothing that is now certain to be heard around the world.

At the end of the coronation, head judge for this year’s show, media personality Piers Morgan regaled the pageant experience as the judging highlight of his life, even considering his past as a judge on the popular television shows Britain’s Got Talent and America’s Got Talent.

That is perhaps because he, and all present in London's ​ExCel Arena got an earful of the modest singer.

“If you'd come out and sung like you did tonight, on those shows, you might have won one of those,” he said.

"You think so? Thank you," Singh replied, blushing.

"This feels like a dream," says Miss World 2019, Jamaica's Toni-Ann Singh. "I'm ready to get to work," she added during an interview with Piers Morgan on the ExCel Arena stage after she was crowned the global beauty queen. The 23-year-old Jamaican is an aspiring doctor. pic.twitter.com/dF2oKOsG59 — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) December 14, 2019

She said the win felt like a dream.

"I’m just so grateful," she said. "Thank you, for whatever it is you see in me. Thank you. And I’m ready to work, ready to get to work.”

On social media there is non-stop filing of congratulations for the Jamaican queen.

Here are a few:

Andrew Holness, Prime Minister

We have the biggest hearts and most talented people! Congratulations @toniannsingh​ on winning the crown #MissWorld2019. You made us so proud. Continue to be a fantastic role model for our young women in Jamaica. Miss Jamaica to the world!

Dr Peter Phillips, Opposition Leader

Congratulations to Miss Jamaica World #ToniAnnSingh for winning #MissWorld2019 and being the 4th Jamaican to cop the title. Toni-Ann now joins the likes of Carole Crawford (1963), Cindy Breakspeare (1976) & our very own Lisa Hanna.

Olivia Grange, Gender Affairs Minister

I am so happy for Toni-Ann. She is an outstanding young woman with a wonderful personality, a beautiful soul and extraordinary talent. She represented Jamaica so well during this competition and now we all have an amazing new Miss World.

Dahlia Harris, Franchise Co-holder Miss World Jamaica

Jamaica maintains a strong legacy. Top Five and Caribbean Queen of Beauty for 2018 and 2019. #MissWorld 2019.

Alaine Laughton, Singer

Salute Queen @toniannsingh !!! Mi glad bag buss. Poise, beauty, intelligence, exceptional talent and grace were all on display for the world to see all courtesy of Jamaica’s newly crowned ‘Miss World’. You are EXQUISITE!

Mike Jackson, musical director of the movie, The Bodyguard

"I think we’ve just seen a star in the making. We’ve been blessed this year with so many beautiful singers, and dancers, and other acts. But we had to make a decision with the talent, and we had to give it to Jamaica. I Have Nothing sung so beautifully, and so differently from Whitney too, which makes it extra special."

