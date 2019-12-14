'A most deserving winner'...Culture Minister lauds Singh

Culture Minister Olivia ‘ Grange says Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh is a most deserving winner of the Miss World pageant.

The 23-year-old St Thomas native won the title in London earlier today, becoming the fourth Jamaican to do so.

In a statement today, Grange described Singh as an “outstanding young woman with a wonderful personality, a beautiful soul and extraordinary talent” who represented Jamaica well during the competition.

“Toni-Ann has made the entire country so proud. We are all walking on air, especially the girls at the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation location in St Thomas.”

Noting that Singh is passionate about women’s issue and her parish, Grange disclosed that the newly-crowned Miss World has been working with the Culture Ministry to make a difference in the lives of the young girls at the centre.

