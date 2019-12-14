Resolution to remove Kim Brown-Lawrence from council withdrawn

The resolution that was brought by the People’s National Party’s (PNP) minority leader at the St Ann Municipal Corporation to have councillor for the Brown’s Town division in St Ann, Kim Brown-Lawrence, removed from office has been withdrawn.

At Thursday’s monthly meeting of the corporation, the matter was not mentioned as was proposed at last month’s meeting.

Minority leader Winston Brown, who was seeking to table the resolution last month, later told The Gleaner that he would not be pursuing the matter.

When The Gleaner reached out to Brown-Lawrence, she declined to speak on the issue.

Brown had sought to have the resolution tabled at last month’s meeting, contending that Brown-Lawrence, who has charged by the police in a corruption based scandal, should be expelled from the council “until either the criminal charges against her are adjudicated in her favour or the end of her term as councillor, whichever is earlier.”

Chairman of the municipality and mayor of St Ann’s Bay, Michael Belnavis, had objected to the resolution tabled at November’s sitting of the general council, saying that notice should have been given one month in advance and not the five days that Brown was contending.

Had the minority group sought to pursue the matter, it appears their efforts would have amounted to nothing as a two-thirds majority of the councillors would need to vote to pass the resolution to have Brown-Lawrence expelled.

Councillors representing the Jamaica Labour Party hold 12 of the 16 seats at the St Ann Municipality.

