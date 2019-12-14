St James woman arrested for illegal gun

A St James woman is now in police custody after an illegal firearm and more than a dozen bullets were reportedly found at premises in the parish yesterday.

Twenty-nine lead sheets used in the lottery scam and an air rifle with 77 metal balls were also found at the premises, located on Ramtallie Boulevard, in Cornwall Court, St James, according to police reports.

The woman’s name has not been released.

The Mount Salem Police report that the items were found during a joint police-military operation in the community yesterday.

