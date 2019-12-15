FLOW restores service to mobile customers after 24-hour disruption

After a 24-hour disruption, telecoms provider FLOW says it has now restored service to affected mobile customers.

In a release issued to the media this afternoon, FLOW said it was investigating the cause of the disruption while it prepared an interim report for submission tomorrow to the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) and Technology Minister Fayval Williams.

FLOW confirmed that the disruption left mobile customers without service from yesterday afternoon.

“We sincerely apologise to our customers who were affected by this outage. We’re mindful of the trust that you’ve placed in us and we are sorry that we did not deliver the service you expected. We’ve launched a full investigation and will ensure that we take corrective measures,” said Stephen Price, FLOW's country manager.

According to Price, “Our team worked through the night to get the services back up and running. While we strive to provide best in-class products and services, instances like these remind us that there will be challenges."

However, he said "our commitment is to quickly resolve issues when they arise and get our customers back online in the shortest possible timeframe”.

Price said the company's technical team continues to monitor the network to quickly respond if there are further issues.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.