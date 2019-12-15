Kingston mechanic convicted on drug charges to face further prosecution under Proceeds of Crime Act

A Kingston mechanic who was convicted for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act is to face further prosecution in the Home Circuit Court under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) on January 20.

Forty-eight--year-old Fernando Roye, of a Kingston 7 address, was convicted for breaching the Dangerous Drugs Act in the Corporate Area Parish Court on Tuesday, December 10.

Reports are that on August 8, lawmen were on operation on Constant Spring Road, St Andrew when they signalled Roye who was driving his Mitsubishi Lancer motor car to stop.

He complied and a search of his vehicle was conducted and four kilograms of cocaine found inside the car.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with the following offences: possession of cocaine, for which he was fined $1 million or two years imprisonment along with 18 months imprisonment; and trafficking cocaine, for which he was fined $2 million or two years imprisonment;

The illict drug has an estimated street value of $5.2 million.

