Pre-dawn operation yields 2 high-powered rifles, 139 rounds of ammo in Hanover

The Hanover police today seized two high-powered rifles and a pistol among a massive assortment of ammunition for which they have arrested three persons.

With a commitment to creating safer communities and roadways, the Hanover Police have heightened their operational activities throughout the parish, resulting in the seizure of two high powered rifles and a pistol along with 139 assorted rounds of ammunition on Sunday, December 15.

Among the illegal weapons and ammunition seized were:

One M16 rifle,

One AK 47 rifle,

One Single Action Browning pistol,

One M16 magazine,

Three AK 47 magazines,

Four 9mm magazines – one of which is extended

One Uzi Sub-machine magazine,

Fifty- nine 7.62 rounds of ammunition,

Sixty-nine 5.56 rounds of ammunition,

Twenty 9mm rounds of ammunition and

One .45 round of ammunition.

A release from the Corporate Communication Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said the massive ammunition and weapons find resulted from a pre-dawn operation carried out by a team from the Hanover police in Dry Hill district where a house was searched.

Three persons, including a female, were taken into custody in relation to the seizure. However, their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

Divisional Commander Superintendent Sharon Beeput said the operation forms part of the operational strategy to ensure the safety and security of residents and visitors alike with several events scheduled to take place throughout the parish during the Yuletide season.

This morning's seizure brings the tally of firearms and ammunition seized in the month of December to 18 firearms and 525 assorted rounds of ammunition.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.