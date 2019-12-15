Slowing economic growth should be a concern for Jamaicans, says PNP

The Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) says Jamaicans should be concerned about the country's sharp drop in the rate of economic growth to 0.3 per cent in the second quarter of the fiscal year.

“At a time when Jamaica is exiting the IMF Programme and the country should be moving forward with confidence, the engine of our economy is faltering," Mark Golding, the Opposition spokesperson on Finance and Public Service, highlighted today in a media release.

"Growth has slowed to less than 1-in-4, leaving the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with a failing grade,” Golding pointed out.

“Alongside this paltry growth performance, fear grips the land. Crime is out of control, with murders and other serious crimes even higher than last year. The dengue crisis continues, with public health services in a dismal state," he continued, adding that "the Government has also acquired a dismal track record for corruption".

With prosperity being an illusion for many, the Opposition said "the people will be looking for better in 2020”.

