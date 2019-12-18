Joseph M. Matalon resigns as OUR chair

The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) is reporting that its chairman Joseph M. Matalon is to demit office in January to avoid a potential conflicts of interest.

The OUR says Matalon submitted his resignation to Governor General Sir Patrick Allen earlier this month indicating that he was stepping down to pursue his interests in business areas that could potentially be in conflict with his position with the agency.

Matalon expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to the growth and development of the OUR at a pivotal time in the organisation’s history.

The OUR says Matalon’s tenure was marked by the strengthening of the utility regulator’s institutional capacity to carry out its prescribed functions and to improve the quality and sustainability of its governance framework.

Among other accomplishments, he steered the development and implementation of the Corporate Governance Manual, a comprehensive Communications policy, initiated annual performance evaluations of the Office Members, and created the Office’s Committee structure.

He established and shaped the OUR’s then new leadership structure, in accordance with the 2015 amendments to the OUR Act, and spearheaded major improvements in the OUR’s financial management.

The OUR’s Director-General Ansord Hewitt expressed regret on behalf of the staff and management at Matalon’s departure and thanked him for his sage leadership throughout his tenure.

