St Mary man charged with wounding and illegal possession of firearm

Detectives in St Mary arrested and charged 26-year-old Collin Murray of Islingston in the parish with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm following the shooting of a man on June 12.

The police report that about 8:45 p.m., the complainant was walking home when he was attacked and shot by the accused.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, the complainant was taken to hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

The accused subsequently turned himself in to the police and was charged following an identification parade.

His court is being finalised.

