$1.29m GCF grant to boost Caribbean civil society readiness for climate finance

EFFORTS TO enhance civil society’s access and capacity to deliver climate finance and build resilience in the Caribbean have been bolstered by a US$1.29-million grant from the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

Jamaica is among the islands to benefit, in addition to Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Suriname.

Principal Director for the Climate Change Division of the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, UnaMay Gordon, has welcomed the support.

“Civil society leadership for climate resilience is critical to effectively build climate resilience, as Caribbean governments and the private sector cannot do it alone,” she said.

“We need all hands on deck as we face the impacts of climate change. We need to strengthen civil society’s capacity and partnerships with the public and private sectors to address these impacts and protect our communities, livelihoods and the natural resources that are the foundation of our economy,” Gordon added.

gcf grant aim

The GCF grant will be implemented by the Caribbean Natural Resources Institute in collaboration with national designated authorities and leading civil society organisations in the CARICOM member states from 2020-2022.

It aims to build the capacity of civil society organisations, including their knowledge, skills and organisational structures, to access climate finance and deliver climate change adaptation and mitigation projects. It also seeks to strengthen institutional mechanisms to enable civil society voice and participation in climate change decision-making, nationally and regionally.

While Caribbean civil society organisations are well positioned to lead bottom-up approaches that achieve impact on the ground for vulnerable communities and resources users like farmers, fisherfolk and small and microenterprises, their efforts are currently small-scale, short-term and disconnected from public- and private-sector responses.

Regional, national and local civil society organisations also have very limited access to, and engagement in, climate finance mechanisms to design and implement climate change projects, including new global funds, such as the GCF. The grant is intended to help fill those gaps.