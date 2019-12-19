Adulting 101 Conference helps young people manoeuvre life

The inaugural staging of the all-inclusive Adulting 101 Conference, has surpassed the expectations of partners, exhibitors and patrons alike. The conference, held by lifestyle transformation organisation Transforming Inspirational Minds, turned out to be a hit with attendees.

The event was held recently at the Jamaica Conference Centre, downtown Kingston.

The aim of the initiative was to help young adults to manoeuvre the grey areas of life that are often omitted by formal educational curriculums. The conference provided participants with practical insights on investing, money management, eating healthily, résumé writing, interview skills, building healthy relationships, spiritual well-being, and building your personal brand.

The speakers, including Kavan Allen, Felecia Williams and Mischa McLeod-Hines, delivered concise, clear and practical insights to the approximate 280 patrons who had very little time for boredom or distraction as the interactive sessions, combined with the excitement of a mobile technology-driven game, which the organisers called ‘Ngage’, ensured that everyone was getting an experience worth the price tag. Throughout the day, patrons could be seen scurrying to win points by meeting new people, visiting exhibitors’ booths, or doing special activities for bonus points.

The day was an example of the need for more structured programmes in Jamaica that develop life skills, and do so in a relatable way to young adults who thrive off technology.