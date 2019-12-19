Brown’s Town residents lobby for improvement in waste management

Residents of Brown’s Town, St Ann, have identified poor waste management and traffic congestion woes as some of the social problems which they would like to tackle “through advocacy,” to improve the situation in their community.

The residents discussed the areas they want to be improved in their communities, at the inaugural meeting of the JN Circle Brown’s Town, which was held at the JN Bank in Brown’s Town recently.

They noted that waste management was a result of the poor garbage collection system; and highlighted the need for changes in the manner in which persons disposed of their garbage.

Addressing the issue of waste management, Peters said, “We need to take a multifaceted approach, as we strive to change human behaviour, among other issues. This is what the JN Circle will seek to accomplish, as you sit down and discuss the situations. No idea is too small or too big. It is a safe place to speak about your issues and then you go into a planning mode to implement a campaign,” she said.

They also cited the need for improvement in road infrastructure as one solution to address the congestion in the town.

Chevanese Peters, project coordinator at the JN Foundation, encouraged the residents to come together and find out about the plans for the town’s development from the municipal council. Speak about your issues and then you go into a planning mode to implement a campaign,” she said.

Earlier in the meeting, Claudine Allen, member ombudsman at The Jamaica National Group, in explaining the rationale of the JN Circle, informed residents that it was a local network of service clubs, driven by the JN Group and its members, with the aim to improve the lives of its members and positively impact the development of their communities.

“The mandate of the JN Circle is community building, advocacy and networking,” Allen informed. “There is power in advocacy, and we want to give power to that advocacy. We want to work with you and assist you to make decisions that will positively impact your communities,” she explained.

Allen stated that the JN Circle was recruiting members who have a ‘fire in their bellies’ for change and want to see improvements in their communities and Jamaica.

Dr Ransford Davidson, business relationship and sales manager at JN Bank, explained that the JN employees and members will come together in the JN Circle to build relationships and leverage the JN network to implement activities, designed to positively impact the lives of citizens, in communities where entities within the JN Group operate.

“The JN Circle’s intent is to connect people and empower members to boldly enrich their own lives as they build their communities,” he informed.

The JN Circle initiative is guided by the Member Relations team at The Jamaica National Group, in collaboration with the JN Foundation; along with other JN member companies and organisations.

To date, JN Circles have been established in Port Antonio, Morant Bay, Spanish Town, Linstead and Mandeville.