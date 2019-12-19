Coral Gardens Trust Fund established

In keeping with the recommendation of the Public Defender, the Ministry of Culture today commitment approximately $12.7 million to Administrator-General's Department towards the trust fund for Coral Gardens victims.

The 1963 incident saw members of the Rastafari community being targeted by the security forces.

In addition, Portfolio Minister Olivia Grange also announced that land has been identified for the establishment of a home for elderly victims who suffered at the hands of the state.

The initiatives are among the 13-point claim submitted by the Rastafari Coral Gardens Benevolent Society, which has been representing the interest of the Rastafari community in the matter.

Addressing the signing of the agreement to formalise the arrangement, Grange admitted that even though this marks the start of the reconciliation process, there is still more work to be done.

“I want a new, improved relationship with I and I Rasta brethren and sistren and with the team including directors of the Rastafari Coral Gardens Benevolent Society. I am working to achieve this new inity,” she declared during the signing ceremony at her New Kingston office.

Four members of the Rastafari Coral Gardens Benevolent Society, including two survivors, attended today’s ceremony.

In April 2017, Prime Minister Andrew Holness apologised for the role of the state in the Coral Gardens incident.

- Christopher Serju

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.