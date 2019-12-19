As House convenes on impeachment, Trump declares disbelief

WASHINGTON (AP):

President Donald Trump woke up in the White House Wednesday morning and expressed utter disbelief that he will likely become just the third US president to be impeached by the House of Representatives.

With the House taking up two articles of impeachment charging Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, Trump started his day as he often does: by airing his grievances on Twitter.

“Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing,” Trump tweeted. “Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!”

Trump has a relatively light schedule Wednesday, but has indicated he won’t be watching the six hours of impeachment debate on the House floor.

He did, however, retweet comments by GOP lawmakers and aides on his favorite morning show, ‘Fox & Friends’, as they rallied behind him and sought to reassure conservative voters that he remains in good spirits despite the dark mark of impeachment looming on his presidency.

Rep Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, and Rep John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, said they were among GOP lawmakers who huddled with Trump at the White House on Tuesday evening to talk strategy about Wednesday’s hearing and the likely Senate trial that follows early next year.