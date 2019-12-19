Miss World Toni-Ann Singh looking forward to homecoming, jelly coconut and guineps

Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh is looking forward to coming home to Jamaica this Friday and already, she placed her order for some jelly coconut and guineps.

Singh spoke with Jamaican Oroyo Eubanks in London today, less than a week after her historic coronation.

She will be travelling to more than 40 countries this year including South Africa where she will perform at an event in recognition of the late former president Nelson Mandela.

Singh is to perform at a cultural concert at Emancipation Park in New Kingston on Saturday as part of a four-day celebratory tour which will commence when she returns to Jamaica on Friday.

The event is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m.

She is also to tour her home town in St Thomas.

Singh made history, becoming Jamaica’s fourth Miss World, the first since Lisa Hanna took the crown in 1993.

She also joins title-holders Carole Joan Crawford, who won in 1963, and Cindy Breakspeare, the 1976 winner.

Twenty-three-year-old Singh, who hails from St Thomas, is a women’s studies and psychology student at Florida State University who aspires to be a medical doctor.

Declaring that her desire is to be an inspiration to others, Singh went to social media after her victory to send a message to young women from her parish and beyond.

“To that little girl in St Thomas, Jamaica, and all the girls around the world – please believe in yourself. Please know that you are worthy and capable of achieving your dreams,” she wrote.

