Noranda Bauxite’s Vice-President and General Manager, Delroy Dell (third left); St Ann’s Bay Mayor Michael Belnavis(left); councillor Dallas Dickenson (second left); and St Ann Infirmary Matron Ity Vickers are pleased with the donation of 10 beds, complete with mattresses, pillows and linen, presented by Noranda on December 10 at the Infirmary’s annual Christmas dinner sponsored by the bauxite company. The event was held at the St Ann’s Bay-based Institution.