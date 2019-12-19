Opposition parties meet to discuss political crisis

PORT AU PRINCE (CMC):

Moderate opposition politicians as well as representatives of civil society organisations met here on Tuesday to discuss a “peaceful and consensual solution” to the ongoing economic and political crisis in the French-speaking Caribbean Community country.

The media were kept away from the talks that were reportedly held at the invitation of Helen La Lime, the special representative of the UN Secretary General in Haiti and head of the new UN mission.

Also present at the talks held at the Apostolic Nunciature, the Vatican’s official diplomatic seat, were representatives of the Organization of American States.

Media reports said that Mgr Eugene Martin Nugent, the Apostolic Nuncio of Haiti, addressed the meeting which lasted more than nine hours.

According to a press release issued at the end of this first day and bearing the signature of the 15 participants, the discussions took place in a friendly atmosphere and focused on understanding the nature of the crisis.

It said that they agreed on the formula to use to ensure the participation of all the actors present and on a work agenda. One participant is quoted as saying that the formation of a new government was discussed on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, former Senator Déjean Bélizaire, who signed the press release following the talks here on Tuesday, said that President Jovenel Moise had agreed in principle to the measures outlined in the Kinam Agreement, which is aimed at ending the economic and political crisis in the country where opposition parties have been demanding the resignation of Moise, who came to power in 2017 over allegations of corruption.

Moise has denied any wrongdoing and has instead called on the opposition to be part of the efforts to establish a government of national unity..

Bélizaire said Moise “accepts” the “Kinam Agreement,” which does not demand his resignation, with “some reservations”.