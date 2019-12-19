Portland teen charged with shop breaking and larceny remanded

A Portland teenager who is charged with shop breaking and larceny was remanded when he appeared in the Portland Parish Court on Wednesday.

The teen was arrested following a December 16 incident in Port Antonio, Portland.

It is alleged that about 6:00 p.m., the teen broke a glass window at the back of the shop, entered the premises and stole a cellular phone.

The police were alerted and the teen was accosted and searched.

The police report that the stolen item was found in a bag that he had in his possession.

He is to reappear before the Port Antonio Children’s Court on Monday, January 13, 2020.

