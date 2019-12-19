‘RJR has been father or mother to us at Golden Age Home’

Residents of the National Golden Age Home in Vineyard Town have been treated by the RJRGLEANER group for more than three decades, and yesterday’s charitable visit was as gratifying as the first in the mid-1980s.

The annual treat is anticipated as much by staff as residents, Cluster Supervisor Morelene Moncrieffe told The Gleaner.

“It sends a very strong message to say that someone on the outside cares for us, and when relatives forget us and forsake us, we have entities like RJR which, from conception, has stepped in and been a father or mother to us, and we’re truly grateful,” Moncrieffe said.

“From 1985, sponsors come and go, but RJR has never let us down, and we have the usually lively interaction, so the true meaning of Christmas was celebrated today in the giving and sharing. It makes a big difference, and we always look forward to it.”

Staff members of the RJRGLEANER Communications Group turned up to the 70 residents of Cluster C yesterday, bringing cheer and goodwill with gift packages for residents and staff.

After a round of entertainment, gift giving, and the blast of Christmas carols and interaction with the board of directors and managers, residents got down to a meal, washed down with sorrel drink, followed by cake served by the media workers who chatted at length with them during the festivities.

Meanwhile, for healthcare assistant Vanrie Drummond, who took time out to lend a helping hand, the vibe was good all round.

“The residents are all excited. It gives them a lift, and it is just such a beautiful day. It just makes us feel good and appreciated,” she gushed.

Meanwhile, Derrick Wilks of the RJRGLEANER Communications Group was bold in staking the company’s claim to patronage, declaring, “This is our place.”

Wilks said that RJR had been first out of the blocks to support the construction of the new facility after the fateful fire at the original senior citizens’ home.

“We have never abandoned them, and as long as we are a profitable company, this will be part of our give-back to the society, so we support the Golden Age Home and other charities,” he said.

“We do it out of a good conscience. It’s part of our social outreach.”

