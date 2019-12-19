Robinson shocked at murder of call centre employee, appeals for more security

Member of Parliament of St Andrew South East Julian Robinson is calling for more to be done to boost the security of call centre employees in New Kingston and elsewhere in Jamaica, particularly those who work on late night shifts.

Robinson further argues that if these employees are not suitably protected, it could drive away workers and investors in the BPO industry.

In a statement today, Robinson expressed shock at last night’s murder of 20-year-old Kimani Wright, an employee of the IBEX Call Centre in New Kingston.

Wright was reportedly among a group of employees who were held up by robbers in a car park on St Lucia Avenue shortly before 10 o’clock.

Preliminary reports indicate that Mr Wright was robbed of his cellphone and shot by his attackers.

Robinson said he has information that mainly young call centre employees, particularly female, in New Kingston are being targeted by robbers.

According to him, last night’s shooting was the second in the area during this week, which has ended tragically in the untimely death of young Jamaican with potential.

“The technology industry is too important to the Jamaican economy in general and the employment prospects for young people in particular, for marauding gangs to be allowed to wreak havoc by scaring off the employees and eventually the investors,” Robinson said.

He said that the incident is extremely sad and brings gloom over what should be the most joyous time of the year.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.