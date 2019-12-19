Spur Tree Hill in Manchester impassable due to crash

The police are advising members of the public that the Spur Tree Main Road in Manchester is now impassable due to a motor vehicle collision.

Motorists are being asked to use the alternative route Plowden through Newport and Mile Gully through Balaclava.

The police say every effort is being made to have the thoroughfare cleared up in the soonest possible time.

