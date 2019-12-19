Technology will help reduce indiscipline on the road – Chuck

Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck has said that the increased use of technology by the Government will help to reduce the level of indiscipline witnessed on the nation’s roads.

“We will be using increased technology to ensure that there is order and discipline on the roads. Motorists are abusing the system. We want to ensure that technology is used to increase efficiency, because there are too many human errors when tickets are handwritten and not stored electronically,” Chuck said.

He was speaking at a justice of the peace sensitisation session, held by the Ministry of Justice in partnership with National Integrity Action (NIA), at the AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston on December 13.

“Eventually, when traffic tickets are written, they will immediately be shown at Tax Administration Jamaica and also in the court system, so whether a motorist pays or doesn’t pay the ticket, the relevant authorities will know,” he explained.

Chuck also shared that the Ministry of National Security recently handed over computers to the Ministry of Justice to aid with clearing the backlog of outstanding traffic tickets across the island.

“Time is longer than rope, so we are coming for the motorists with hundreds of tickets and who abuse the road code. The Ministry of Justice is working in partnership with the Ministry of National Security because we have to get things right. With partnership, much more can be accomplished. Technology is going to make life easier for us in Jamaica, so we need to embrace it and use it even more,” he said.