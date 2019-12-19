Trelawny benefits from Royalton’s generosity

WESTERN BUREAU:

In the six years since Royalton Whitesands Hotel became a part of the Trelawny hospitality landscape, the organisation has been making a substantial difference in the lives of residents, which has earned them the Good Samaritan label.

Of the J$3 million it has contributed to a variety of community projects, perhaps the most grateful benefactor is 97-year-old Boris Anderson, of Martha Brae, who the hotel has adopted and is allowing to enjoy the quality life he could not have managed on his own.

Angeline Anderson, the hotel’s human resources director, says giving back to the community is a part of their drive to make the community around them better by their presence.

“We have adopted The Spicy Hill Basic School, which really needed support,” said Anderson. “We have installed playground equipment, refurbished their kitchen and bathroom, and we are involved in their breakfast feeding programme.”

Anderson’s living conditions had deteriorated so badly that he was under threat from the elements. The hotel has pretty much restored him to full comfort.

“He was living in less than desirable conditions. We repaired his broken-down house, gave him a shower, and are now taking care of his health and meal requirements,” shared the human resource manager.

Anderson, who was quite reflective when The Gleaner spoke with him, said he was eternally grateful for what Royalton did for him.

“You see today, you don’t see tomorrow. Anything a person does for you, you must show appreciation. I am glad for what Royalton did for me. They made a change in my life,” Anderson said.

Going into 2020, Royalton already has big plans to further extend its hands of friendship to people and organisations that require their assistance. One of the first recipients will be the Duncans Police Station.

“Our plans include refurbishing the bathroom of the Duncans Police Station, which we believe will help to improve the quality of life for those persons operating out of that police station,” said Anderson.

Superintendent Kirk Ricketts is not surprised by the hotel’s kind gesture as according to him, the good relationship between the hotel and the police stretches back several years.

“We have a very fruitful partnership with the hotel,” he said. They were our key partners in our Police Week Activities this year,” said Ricketts.

“I hope the partnership will continue into 2020 and beyond.”