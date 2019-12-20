Another shooting along Mountain View Avenue, public warned to avoid area

The police are advising members of the public to avoid Mountain View Avenue in Kingston 3.

The police say this is due to a shooting incident that took place in the area this morning.

The crime scene is currently being processed.

Therefore, commuters and pedestrians are being advised to use alternative routes where possible.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.