Brimmer Vale High in St Mary to be renamed in honour of former MP

The Brimmer Vale High School in St Mary is to be renamed in honour of former Member of Parliament Wycliffe Martin.

This was announced by Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Information Karl Samuda at a post-cabinet press briefing on Wednesday.

Samuda said Cabinet has approved the decision.

He noted that Martin became MP for St Mary Central in 1962 and made significant contributions to the development of the constituency and the parish.

“I know that this will be a great relief to the Member of Parliament, Minister of Transport and Mining Robert Montague, who led this process through Cabinet,” Samuda said.

