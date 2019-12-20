Cocaine valued at over $4 million seized at NMIA, three arrested

Detectives assigned to the Narcotics Police Division arrested three women in relation to the seizure of approximately seven pounds of cocaine at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Thursday.

The police report that 11:45 a.m. the women checked in to board a flight destined for Atlanta in the United States when a police canine alerted its handler to two suitcases.

The police say the suitcases were traced to the three females and they, along with the luggage, were searched.

According to the cocaine, which has an estimated street value of $4,225,000, was found concealed in the suitcases.

The women were subsequently arrested.

