Cops now trained in customer service delivery

Approximately 120 police officers across the St James, Kingston and St Andrew divisions,have now been trained in customer service delivery, which is expected to positively impact areas of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

The officers, ranging from the ranks of constable through to superintendents were selected by their superiors to participate in a series of customer service training workshops in the parishes, periodically, since mid-March.

Additionally, 150 immigration and customs officers also benefited from the training exercise and are now expected to demonstrate a higher level of knowledge and professionalism in the dispensation of their duties.

The training programme was strategically designed and undertaken by the Jamaica Tourist Board’s (JTB) western office, headed by its regional director of tourism, Odette Dyer.

The seminars were executed through a partnership between the JTB and psychologist Dr Leahcim Semaj.

With these officers now wearing a different kind of hat, it is hoped that the training will complement their policing skills, enabling them to deal with their internal customers (their colleagues) and the general public on a more professional level.

“We found it quite encouraging that the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) had a very strong representation at the seminars. This was very commendable, particularly at a time when there is so much happening in these parishes,” Dyer added.

She continued: “With the tremendous growth that the sector has been experiencing, it is imperative that we align all the stakeholders to the vision of the JTB and the Ministry of Tourism. The idea is to bring everyone into a common space and give a greater awareness of what is happening in the sector,and help them to understand their role and impact as the first point of contact.”

Superintendent Yvonne Wright-Heywood, a 32-year career officer attached to the St Andrew Central Division, commended the JTB and Dr Semaj for hosting the seminars.

“While we were aware of some of the methods taught, they serve both as a reinforcement and a reminder that we need to value everyone as equal customers, to create the best impression of the JCF as an organisation. We can influence positive change to create a lasting impact on others,” said Wright-Heywood, who wants to see more officers benefit from training of this type.

Mutual incentive

Dr Semaj has endorsed the programme, which he said was long in coming and would now serve as a mutual incentive to travellers, locals and the officers.

Sergeant Florizel Thompson said the symposium was quite informative, adding that collectively, they should benefit from some of the strategies taught, including communication in the workplace, emotional intelligence and change management.

“We need more seminars like these to connect with people to execute our interpersonal skills on a broader spectrum,” said Thompson.