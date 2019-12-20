Double murder in Llandewy, St Thomas

The Yallahs Police in St Thomas are probing the deaths of two men who were shot and killed in Llandewy on Thursday night.

The men remain unidentified.

The police report that about 8:50 p.m the men and a woman standing along a road when men armed with guns approached and opened gunfire, hitting the men.

The police say the woman managed to escape injury.

The gunmen reportedly escaped in an awaiting vehicle.

The injured men were rushed to hospital by the police where they reportedly died while undergoing treatment.

Several 9mm and 5.56mm spent casings were recovered from the scene.

