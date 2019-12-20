A fashionable ‘Revue’

It was the perfect combination of fashion, food and music, as First in Line Entertainment’s day party, Revue – Wake Me up for Brunch, pulled out the crowd at Pearly Beach in Ocho Rios last weekend.

The annual event featured music from DJ Ashile, DJ Jigga, Code Red and Flames, as they kept the vibe jumping right throughout.

Aided by an aesthetically beautiful layout that seemed to have had attention paid to every detail, the food-inclusive event went for top seafood restaurant Sharkies to provide the fare and, quite naturally, patrons were delighted at this.

Patrons also turned out in some fashionable pieces, and The Gleaner was there to capture them.