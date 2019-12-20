ICWI Foundation brings smiles to children

Early-Childhood students at the Little Lighthouse Basic School in New Haven, St Andrew, were gifted with a Christmas treat on December 16, courtesy of the ICWI Group Foundation.

Members of the ICWI family brought smiles to the faces of the tiny tots as they indulged in the Christmas lunches and gifts received. The ICWI team members granted the children even more opportunities to receive gifts in a fun question-and-answer session about the season. The Christmas fair was also well-received and greatly appreciated by parents and teachers.

Chairperson of the ICWI Group Foundation Valerie Reynolds shared, “It is always ­important to host events like this in communities where the children can get a true feeling of the meaning of Christmas. On the other hand, it gives our team members the opportunity to give back and help those in need. We hope that this will encourage other parents in the community to see the value of the institution and selfless giving.”

Reynolds continued, “We plan to continue to give back to the community and add other events to our Christmas Giving roster that will increase the time and effort we give to the Little Lighthouse Basic School.”

Over the past seven years, the ICWI has maintained a relationship with the Lighthouse Basic School after its initial contribution towards a project to rebuild the school’s infrastructure.