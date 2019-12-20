IGT Jamaica brings Christmas cheer to Sophie’s Place

There was fun. There were games. There was music, and much more. There were also gifts and delicious treats for the young children of Little Angels Learning Centre (LALC), run by Mustard Seed Communities’ Sophie’s Place, recently as IGT Jamaica celebrated the Christmas season with children, teachers and staff. Besides the usual cakes and ice cream, IGT also donated educational toys for the students.

“We are so thankful for the toys,” said Elsa Simmonds, principal of Little Angels Learning Centre. “In our last inspection by the Early Childhood Commission, we got NI (Needs Improvement) grading, indicating that we did not have adequate toys to stimulate the children’s learning experience. This donation is going to make a great improvement in this regard. We thank you so much, IGT, for making what seemed impossible a reality. We will always remember this event. The children enjoyed every moment of this wonderful treat.”

‘heart-warming event’

Debbie Green, general manager of IGT Jamaica, said she felt uplifted. “It was a truly heart-warming event,” she said. “We were so happy to visit, to bring the gift of Christmas joy to these little angels and, importantly, reinforce our commitment of continued partnership. IGT Jamaica feels particularly gratified that we were able to enhance the little ones’ learning through the expansion of our sponsorship by increasing the number of computers donated and creating a computer lab at the centre. I’m also sure that the educational gifts that we have provided at this Christmas treat will stimulate an exciting and interactive learning experience for these precious little ones.”

The Mustard Seed Communities’ Sophie’s Place is one of five Mustard Seed centres adopted by IGT under its flagship After School Advantage programme. Sophie’s Place operates a home for children with special disabilities and provides early-childhood education via LALC, an initiative of the Mustard Seed Communities. The centre is one of IGT’s 15 After School Advantage Centres across Jamaica.

The community-based LALC provides holistic early-childhood education to approximately 60 children, ages three to six years, from low-income families within the community.

The IGT After School Advantage Programme is the major philanthropic initiative for IGT, formerly GTECH, which has the lottery technology provider to Supreme Ventures Limited since it began selling online draw games in 2001.