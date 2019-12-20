Parents guilty in 19-gun MoBay heist - Daughter changes attorney

WESTERN BUREAU:

The St James parents who, along with their attorney-at-law daughter, were arrested and charged for negligence in the theft of 19 guns from a security company they operated in Montego Bay pleaded guilty in the St James Parish Court yesterday.

The two, Pauline Smith and Courtney Morgan, who pleaded guilty to breaches of private security regulations are slated to return for sentencing on March 19 next year. Their daughter, Tara Morgan, who did not enter a guilty plea, is slated to return to court on the same day of her parents’ sentencing when the case against her will continue.

The trio, who are directors of the security company, were arrested and charged with negligent loss of firearms and operating a private security entity without a valid licence after robbers broke into the company’s location and stole several items, including the guns.

Attorney-at-law Henry McCurdy, who is representing Smith and Courtney Morgan, asked Judge Sandria Wong-Small to show leniency as they were well known and in good standing in St James.

“The accused persons have been operating a security company in this parish for many years … the company has been in operation since 1982. These companies are the most difficult ones to renew licences for. One document, the tax compliance certificate, was outstanding,” McCurdy said.

Tara Morgan, who, unlike her parents, had not entered a guilty plea, has changed her attorney, Roy Fairclough, and is now being represented by attorney Peter Champagnie.

According to reports, between May 23 and 24, thieves broke into the Ironshore-based offices of the security company and stole the weapons and ammunition, which the directors claimed were securely locked away. Electronic surveillance equipment and three motorcycles were also stolen. Fifteen .38 revolvers were among the 19 guns.

editorial@gleanerjm.com