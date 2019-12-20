Sip and paint in Winter wonderland

Pickney Pampering is known for creating an environment of light-hearted fun for kids. And that’s exactly what it did at its latest paint and sip social occasion, where youngsters had the chance to meet and greet child comedians Emmanuella and Aunty Success.

Host and owner of the children’s salon, Daniela McLean, warned us at the first staging at Easter that she would be rolling out more exciting activities to allow her young clients the opportunity to explore the imaginative world. So on Wednesday, Pickney Christmas came a week early for the partakers, who eagerly anticipated whispering in Santa’s ear and a picture-perfect moment with the special guests.

Using the opportunity to get a few things done, parents – some of whom also anticipated getting a glimpse of the comedians – dropped off their little ones at the salon in Mall Plaza.

CROWD PLEASER

Ushered to the Village Plaza, where sheer excitement awaited, they were in for a surprise. Coming in droves, in fact more than the coordinators had expected, they were met with an atmosphere filled with snow, and while you could not hear sleigh bells ringing, Santa, Mrs Claus, and their elves busied themselves. Without a doubt, they were happy inside this winter wonderland.

“Each time, we come with something different. It’s Christmas, so it is only fitting for us to use a theme that fits into the season. Winter wonderland mimics the animated movie Frozen, so the children could relate to it,” she said.

Painting a snowman in a globe, the kids readily put their paint and brushes to work as they sipped away at cool and refreshing snow cones.

Reminding Living that Pickney Pampering is not only a space for grooming and styling, but also a place of comfort for children, McLean pledged to continue organising playful events.

“It was a success because we met our objective ... the children had fun.”

