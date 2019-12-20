Tension remains high after killing of PNP area leader in York Town

The community of Bullards Content in York Town, Clarendon, remains tense following the killing on Wednesday evening of 63-year-old Franklyn Paisley, a People’s National Party (PNP) area leader.

Paisley, who is known to many as Pipie, was shot and killed by a lone gunman as he was making his way to his vehicle.

His stepdaughter, Tonian Lindo, told The Gleaner that her stepdad normally met her after work to ­transport her to Mineral Heights.

“Wednesday night would have been no different, I called him, but I was seven minutes too late,” she said.

Speaking of the man she described as her “bonus dad”, Lindo said he was very supportive as a father and had consistently been there for her.

“I have appreciated him as my bonus dad and considered myself lucky to have two fathers because of how good he has been to me,” she said.

Lindo said her mother, who shares a son with him, is trying to be strong.

Shortly after news broke about Paisley’s killing, rumours spread rapidly on social media that Manchester businessman Skeng Don had been killed.

Lindo took to social media to dispel the rumours as she tweeted – “Skeng Don was not killed. My stepdad was shot multiple times at approximately 7:15 p.m. in York Town, Clarendon. He died on the spot. He is a close friend of Skeng and they do have a slight resemblance, but it was not Skeng”.

Councillor for the York Town Division Uphell Purcell described Paisley as a good man and one who was willing to help those in the community. He said that Paisley could be called upon for assistance anytime and was viewed as a family man. The pain of his killing is unbearable, said Purcell.

“The community has lost a son. He was kindhearted. Anyone could call on him. In fact, he was in the final stages of planning a treat for Friday,” Purcell said.

The councillor bemoaned the crime in York Town, saying that he hoped that the peace could be restored to the community.

“Every time there is a couple of weeks break in crime, you hear another shooting. The guns are out there, and that is the main problem,” he said, noting that members of the security forces carrying out the state of emergency are stressed out.

Purcell said that Paisley, who was both a mechanic and electrician, operated a bar and a dancehall in the community.

“He was an area leader for the People’s National Party. He could be called upon to do anything,” he said of the deceased.